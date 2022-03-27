Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.