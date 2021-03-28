Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
