Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
