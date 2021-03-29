Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.