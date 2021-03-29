Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomor…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We…
This evening in Muscatine: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures wi…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfa…
This evening in Muscatine: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. …