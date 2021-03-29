 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

