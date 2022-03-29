Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
