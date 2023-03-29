Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.