Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.