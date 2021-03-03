Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
