The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.