 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alabaman barely makes it to safety during tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News