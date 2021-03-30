Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.