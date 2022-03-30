Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winds will be gusting 50 to 55 mph across the state today and could cause isolated power outages. See how long the strong winds will stick around and what temperatures are expected for the weekend.
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Watch now: Dry across Iowa today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
While we'll be warming a little Monday and Tuesday across Iowa, another cold front will begin to push into the state Tuesday evening. See when showers and storms are most likely for our area.
Dry in the western part of the state, but rain and snow will linger for the eastern half. Not much wind today, but that will change in a big way for Friday. Here's all the weather info you need.
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll s…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for …
The gloomy weather continues. Snow will be limited to the western half of the state today, but will make a move to the east Thursday. Find out when it will all finally end in our updated forecast.