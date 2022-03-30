Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.