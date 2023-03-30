Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
