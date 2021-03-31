Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.