Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomor…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfa…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures wi…
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
This evening in Muscatine: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahe…
This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. K…