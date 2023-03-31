Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
