Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.