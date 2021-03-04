Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
