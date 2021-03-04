 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kentucky family saves cats while fleeing worst flooding they've seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News