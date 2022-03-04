Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Win…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, wi…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 20 degrees is today's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area will see…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forec…