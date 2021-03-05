Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
