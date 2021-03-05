 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

