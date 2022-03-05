Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Win…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, wi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area will see…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partl…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forec…
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 20 degrees is today's …