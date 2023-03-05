Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CST until THU 11:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
