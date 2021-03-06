Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.