Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
