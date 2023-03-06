Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 8:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.