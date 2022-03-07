Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
