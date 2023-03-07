Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today, but late tonight a rain/snow mix will start to push into the area. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information on w…
With a last second dive to the southeast, the storm system will now bring much smaller impacts to our area. A rain and snow chance continues f…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …