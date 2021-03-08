Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
