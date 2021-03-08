Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.