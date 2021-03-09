 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

