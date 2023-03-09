Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
