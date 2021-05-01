 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado rages as hail comes down in Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News