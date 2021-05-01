Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.