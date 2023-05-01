Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Muscatine, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As of April 20, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported more than half of the state was abnormally dry or in a moderate or severe drought.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly…
Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …