Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Win…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunders…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 d…
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. P…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Rain. Low 41F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Highs in the 5…