Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good chance of showers and a few storms no matter where you are in Iowa Thursday. Some will be drying out and warming up Friday, but others are in for more of the same. Track our temps and rain here.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Rain is likely in the Quad Cities today, but not for the rest of Iowa. Saturday is looking nice, but rain will return to the state for Saturday night and Sunday. Here's your complete weekend forecast.
Rain will begin to push back into Iowa late this afternoon and will eventually become widespread, but it will take some time. Find out when our best chance of rain is and if we'll warm up.
For the drive home in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, th…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43…
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.