Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

