The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect.