The Muscatine area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not everyone in Iowa will see rain today, but where storms do pop up, they could be severe. More showers and storms are expected on Friday and…
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of r…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees t…