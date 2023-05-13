Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
