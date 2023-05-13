Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.