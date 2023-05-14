Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not everyone in Iowa will see rain today, but where storms do pop up, they could be severe. More showers and storms are expected on Friday and…
The greatest threat for severe storms this afternoon and evening is in the western half of the state. The greatest threat shifts to eastern Io…
Storms during the afternoon and early evening are expected to bring damaging wind and hail in spots and possibly tornadoes. Another round of s…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees t…