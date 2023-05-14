Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.