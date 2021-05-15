 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

