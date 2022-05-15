Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
