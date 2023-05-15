Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.