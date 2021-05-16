Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunders…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rai…
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecast…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expe…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Muscatine area …
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see …