Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 1:00 AM CDT.