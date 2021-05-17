 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

