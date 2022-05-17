Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.