Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
