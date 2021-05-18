Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the…
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy…
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecast…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rai…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Muscatine area …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expe…
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Fol…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will b…