Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.