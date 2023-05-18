Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
