Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the…
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rai…
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecast…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Muscatine area …
For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Fol…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Cha…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will b…