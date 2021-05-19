 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Today's temperature in Muscatine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

