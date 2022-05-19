Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.