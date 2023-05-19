Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.