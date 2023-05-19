Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms during the afternoon and early evening are expected to bring damaging wind and hail in spots and possibly tornadoes. Another round of s…
With a cold front moving over us, showers and storms are likely Sunday with falling temperatures and windy conditions. Find out when the wind …
Showers and storms are expected along a cold front in Iowa today. While most of the activity will not be severe, hail and strong wind could oc…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area …
The greatest threat for severe storms this afternoon and evening is in the western half of the state. The greatest threat shifts to eastern Io…