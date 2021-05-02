Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
